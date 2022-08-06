Death Cab for Cutie to perform at inaugural ALL IN Music & Arts Festival

The festival will take place Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

INDIANAPOLIS — Rock band Death Cab for Cutie has been added to the lineup of performers for the inaugural ALL IN Music & Arts Festival in central Indiana over Labor Day weekend.

The festival will take place Saturday, Sept. 3 and Sunday, Sept. 4 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, located at 1202 E. 38th St.

"Death Cab For Cutie brings a thrilling new dimension to our strong, diverse lineup of legends and modern stars for what will be a jam packed weekend of music in Indianapolis," festival co-founder Steve Sybesma said in a news release.

Organizers also announced Indiana artists set to perform, including Hank Ruff, Jonah Baker, Kara Cole, Joshua Powell, The Palace, Dream Slice and The Breakes.

Daryl Hall & John Oates, John Fogerty, Cage The Elephant and Portugal. The Man were previously announced as performers at the two-day festival.

According to festival co-founder Paul Peck, Tier 2 two-day festival passes for $139.50 will sell out soon and then raise to the Tier 3 price of $159.50.

Click here to purchase tickets.

The festival is a collaboration between music industry veterans Steve Sybesma, Paul Peck, Dave Lucas, and Kevin Browning, who are bringing the inaugural event to Indianapolis as part of a new long-term agreement with the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center.