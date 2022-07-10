x
Dead & Company coming to central Indiana as part of final tour

The band, formed in 2015, will perform at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, as part of its final tour.
Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP
John Mayer, left, and Bob Weir of Dead & Company performs at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 12, 2016, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti, announced that Dead & Company will be coming to central Indiana as part of its 2023 summer tour.

On its final tour, the band, formed in 2015, will perform at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.

More information on the show, including advance presale registration, can be found at this link.

Since its formation in 2015, Dead & Company has completed seven tours, held 164 concerts and played to nearly 4 million fans. 

