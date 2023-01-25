Dave Matthews Band returning to Ruoff Music Center for 2 summer nights

Tickets for the June 30 and July 1 shows go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Dave Matthews Band is embarking on a U.S. tour to coincide with the release of their 10th studio album.

The rock band will perform two shows at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1. The concerts are scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

(NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.)

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. ET. DMB Warehouse Fan Association members can now access online presale tickets, while Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets from Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. ET through Thursday, Feb. 16 at 10 p.m. ET.

Dave Matthews Band's latest album, titled "Walk Around The Moon," will be released Friday, May 19. "Madman's Eyes," the album's lead single, came out Tuesday.

The band's ongoing partnership with The Nature Conservancy has resulted in 3 million trees being planted since 2020, with this year's partnership bringing the total to 4 million. Fans can add an option donation of $2 per ticket to plant a tree.

Dave Matthews Band, currently comprised of Dave Matthews, Stefan Lessard, Carter Beauford, Rashawn Ross, Jeff Coffin, Tim Reynolds, and Buddy Strong, has been nominated for 14 Grammy Awards, winning Best Rock Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group ("So Much to Say") in 1997.