The actor and comedian is originally from Yellow Springs, Ohio.

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio — Dave Chappelle is turning fire into funny, according to a new report.

The comedian has reportedly purchased a former fire-house in Yellow Springs, Ohio- just outside of Dayton- and plans to turn the venue into a sprawling comedy-club.

Chappelle, who grew up in Yellow Springs, has long talked and joked about his relationship with Ohio, most recently filming his 2020 stand-up special, 8:46, in the buckeye state.

According to WDTN in Dayton, the comedian has purchased the Miami Township Fire Station through Iron Table Holdings, LLC, from Yellow Springs Development Corporation (YSDC).

In one report from YSNews.com, YSDC representatives said in a press release that Chappelle's proposal beat out competitors due to the positive economic impact the purchase could have on the community.

“We believe it is the best and highest use of the fire station space, as an entertainment venue that does not directly compete with local businesses, and it helps draw additional commercial activity into the Central Business District,” according to a press release from YSDC’s board president, Lisa Abel, which YSNews obtained.

WDTN reported that all parties interested in the property were asked to tour and present plans for how they would have utilized the space. Each plan was then evaluated by YSDC and took into account diversity, economic impact, and job creation for the community.

At this time, there is no anticipated opening date for the comedy club.

