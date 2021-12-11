Dave Chappelle bringing 'Untitled' documentary tour to Indianapolis

The comedian will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, Nov. 12 after a screening of his new documentary, "Untitled."

INDIANAPOLIS — Comedian Dave Chappelle will be coming to Indianapolis in November as part of his "Untitled" documentary arena tour

Chappelle will screen the documentary at 10 arenas throughout the U.S. The show will also feature a live performance by Chappelle.

The comedian will be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (formerly Bankers Life Fieldhouse) on Friday, Nov. 12. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

There is a limit of eight tickets per purchase, according to Ticketmaster.

In the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd and in the midst of pandemic shut-ins and business closures, the documentary follows Chapelle as he performs "cornfield concerts" in his community as a means to provide economic and comedic relief.

"What began as an experimental socially-distanced live comedy show in a neighbor's cornfield, grew into an unforgettable summer with his neighbors, friends and fellow comedians," said a press release for the documentary screening. "Ultimately, Chappelle’s cornfield concerts would serve as a model of courage not just for his community, but for the entire live entertainment industry."

The screenings come on the heels of controversy surrounding Chappelle's new Netflix special, "The Closer." Critics say Chappelle takes it too far with his remarks about the transgender community, but others, like comedian Greg Coleman II, say it's just Chappelle's style to go "all the way."

The documentary is being produced by Chapelle and by Oscar and Emmy-winning filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar.

According to a release announcing the tour, no cellphones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed at the show. After your mobile tickets are scanned, all phones and smartwatches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show.

Guests will maintain possession of their phones throughout the night and may access their phones at designated unlocking stations.

Anyone caught with a phone in the venue will be immediately ejected, according to the release.

'Untitled' Documentary Arena Tour

Thursday, November 4, 2021 – San Francisco, SF – Chase Center

Sunday, November 7, 2021 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Tuesday, November 9, 2021 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

Friday, November 12, 2021 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sunday, November 14, 2021 – Cleveland, OH – Robert Mortgage Fieldhouse

Monday, November 15, 2021 – Toronto, ON – ScotiaBank Arena

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Arena

Friday, November 19, 2021 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sunday, November 21, 2021 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena