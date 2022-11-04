Dashboard Confessional, Andrew McMahon to perform at Holliday Park in Indy this summer

Tickets for the Aug. 4 show go on sale to the general public Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — Rock band Dashboard Confessional and singer-songwriter Andrew McMahon are bringing their co-headlining tour to Indianapolis this summer.

The music acts will perform at Holliday Park as part of the Rock the Ruins summer concert series on Thursday, Aug. 4. The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.

Rock band Armor for Sleep ("Car Underwater," "The Truth About Heaven") will open the show in Indianapolis.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. ET. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 12 at 10 a.m. ET until Thursday, April 14 at 10 p.m. ET.

Dashboard Confessional released its ninth studio album, titled "All the Truth That I Can Tell," in February 2022.

The band has had four songs reach the top 20 on the U.S. Billboard Alternative Airplay chart: "Hands Down," "Vindicated," "Don't Wait" and "We Fight."

McMahon was previously in the bands Something Corporate and Jack's Mannequin before starting his solo career.

In 2013, McMahon earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for writing the song "I Heard Your Voice in a Dream" for NBC's "Smash."

McMahon's song "Cecilia and the Satellite" reached No. 7 on the U.S. Billboard Adult Alternative Airplay and No. 10 on the Adult Top 40 Airplay charts.