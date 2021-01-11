Darius Rucker coming to Old National Centre in March 2022

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — Country music singer-songwriter Darius Rucker is coming to Indianapolis.

The three-time Grammy winner will perform at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre on Monday, March 18, 2022.

Caylee Hammack will be the opening act for all 12 shows across the country.

Tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster to the general public Friday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. ET. Citi cardmembers can purchase presale tickets Tuesday, Nov. 2 at noon ET through Thursday, Nov. 4 at 10 p.m. ET.

Rucker first found success as the lead vocalist and rhythmic guitarist of rock band Hootie & the Blowfish, in which the band won Best New Artist and Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal ("Let Her Cry") at the Grammy Awards in 1996.

Rucker has nine No. 1 singles on the Billboard country charts, including "Alright," "Come Back Song" and "Wagon Wheel."

His latest single, "My Masterpiece," is now available everywhere ahead of his forthcoming album.