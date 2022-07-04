Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live! coming to Indianapolis

Tickets for the June 7 show are now available and start at $25.

Daniel Tiger and his friends are coming to Indianapolis for an interactive, family-friendly theatrical event.

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live! will be at Clowes Memorial Hall at the Butler Arts Center on Tuesday, June 7. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets are now available and start at $25, plus service fees. There is a limited number of VIP tickets, which include a post-show photo with Daniel Tiger.

In the live show, Daniel Tiger and his family and friends take audiences on an interactive and exciting adventure to the Neighborhood of Make-Believe, sharing stories of friendship, helping others, and celebrating new experiences.

The one hour, 15 minute show features new songs, as well as fan-favorites from the Emmy Award-winning PBS KIDS television series.

"Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood" airs weekdays at 9:30 a.m. ET on PBS, as well as for free on PBS KIDS.