Dan + Shay to perform at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in October

This news could have you "Speechless." Dan + Shay, Ingrid Andress and the Band CAMINO are coming to Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — After nearly "10,000 Hours" of waiting, three-time Grammy award-winning duo Dan + Shay have rescheduled their tour with a stop in Indianapolis at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Oct. 1, 2021.

Dan + Shay initially began touring in 2020 with three consecutive sold-out shows before they were put on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, Dan + Shay are back for The (Arena) Tour and they're bringing two major artists along with them on the tour. Multi-platinum selling singer-songwriter Ingrid Andress and the Band CAMINO will join The (Arena) Tour as special guests for all dates.

the (arena) tour is OFFICIALLY happening and kicks off september 9th. also excited to announce the we have added LA + san diego to the tour. pre-sale for these shows starts today at 10 am pt (code: arena), and all other tickets on sale now. ❤️https://t.co/AnGbAoKarg pic.twitter.com/vdCbsyYIJe — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) May 10, 2021

Fans can expect to hear a number of Dan + Shay's hit songs. This includes their five-time platinum song "Speechless" which has been streamed over 1 billion times. Plus “10,000 Hours” which had the highest number of streams in its first week in country music history. And their six-time platinum song “Tequila,” which has also racked up over 1 billion streams.

During the tour, Dan + Shay will travel across the United States. They'll be in Indianapolis on Oct. 1. Tickets are available at www.BankersLifeFieldhouse.com or at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse Box Office, which is open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m.

Here are a few other stops they'll be making near Indiana during their tour: