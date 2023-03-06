Country singer Sam Hunt performing at Ruoff Music Center this summer

Tickets for the July 28 concert go on sale to the general public Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. ET.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Country singer Sam Hunt announced his "Summer on the Outskirts" tour Monday morning, with a stop planned in Noblesville this summer.

The five-time Grammy nominee will perform at Ruoff Music Center Friday, July 28. The concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Country singers Brett Young ("In Case You Didn't Know," "Mercy") and Lily Rose ("Villain") will open each show on the tour.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. ET.

Hunt has released two albums, "Montevallo" and "Southside," with both reaching No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard country album chart.

He has had nine songs reach No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard country charts, including "Body Like a Back Road," "House Party," "Leave the Night On" and "Take Your Time."