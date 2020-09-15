Country artist Kane Brown announces drive-in concert series

INDIANAPOLIS — Country artist Kane Brown is performing at a drive-in theater near you.
On Tuesday, he announced he was joining a long list of artists on the Encore Drive-In Nights concert series.
The concert will be available at seven Indiana drive-in theaters including:
- Bel Air Drive-In, Versailles, Indiana, 8:45 p.m.
- Hummel Drive-In, Winchester, Indiana, 8 p.m.
- M.E.L.S. at the Starlite Drive-in, Thorntown, Indiana, 7:45 p.m.
- Moon Lite Drive-In Theatre, Terre Haute, Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
- Starlite Drive-In, Bloomington, Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
- Tibbs Drive-In Theatre, Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m.
- Tri-Way Drive-In Theatre, Plymouth, Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets which are now on sale, are available for $56 per vehicle (up to 6 people). General admission tickets will be sold for $76 per vehicle (up to 6 people).
Artists such as Garth Brooks, Metallica, Blake Shelton and others are also performing at drive-in venues across the U.S.
For the full list performance locations, click here.