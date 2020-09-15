Country artist Kane Brown announces drive-in concert series

Kane Brown is joining a growing list of artists participating in the Encore Drive-In Nights.

INDIANAPOLIS — Country artist Kane Brown is performing at a drive-in theater near you.

On Tuesday, he announced he was joining a long list of artists on the Encore Drive-In Nights concert series.

The concert will be available at seven Indiana drive-in theaters including:

Tickets which are now on sale, are available for $56 per vehicle (up to 6 people). General admission tickets will be sold for $76 per vehicle (up to 6 people).

Artists such as Garth Brooks, Metallica, Blake Shelton and others are also performing at drive-in venues across the U.S.