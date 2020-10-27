Contestant on 'The Voice' has Indiana connection

Kelsie Watts was born in Texas and lives in Nashville right now, but she performed in the "80s rewind" at Holiday World back in 2013.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One of the contestants on "The Voice" has a connection to Indiana.

Watts actually tried out for the voice three other times but never made it.

"Fourth time's the charm, I guess. It's all in God's timing. So I'm glad I'm here. But you know I really wanted to audition to be on this show because it gives you such a massive platform. Not only to tell my story but also to be seen by a lot of people who wouldn't see me otherwise," Watts said.

Watts earned a spot on Team Kelly.