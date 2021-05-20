Sinbad performing at Indianapolis charity event

The comedian will perform at the annual Laughing Matters event benefiting Cancer Support Community Central Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS — Cancer Support Community Central Indiana announced Wednesday its annual Laughing Matters fundraiser will happen Nov. 13, with comedian Sinbad headlining the show.

The organization works to provide support to cancer patients, ensuring they don't have to go through any part of the post-diagnosis process alone.

"Cancer Support Community is thrilled with the prospect of being able to hold an in-person event in 2021," said CSC President and CEO Eric Richards. "Our organization provides free support services for those impacted by cancer in our community and we could not offer the support we do without funds raised through events like Laughing Matters."

In addition to a live show by Sinbad, the fundraiser will also include a reception with complimentary cocktails, dinner, and a silent auction. VIP ticket holders will also get a meet-and-greet with Sinbad.

Seating is limited and local COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

VIP tickets are on sale at www.cancersupportindy.org.