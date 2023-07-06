Comedian Matt Rife includes 3 Indiana stops on international tour

Rife will perform in Indianapolis, Bloomington and Fort Wayne on his "ProbleMATTic World Tour."

INDIANAPOLIS — Comedian Matt Rife will make several stops in Indiana during his "ProbleMATTic World Tour." The tour will run throughout 2023 and into 2024.

Rife will perform at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 and at the IU Auditorium in Bloomington on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. The Indianapolis show is for fans 21 and over and starts at 8 p.m. The 7 p.m. show in Bloomington will allow fans 18 and over.

Presale for tickets to Rife's Indianapolis and Bloomington shows started on June 6. General ticket sales start at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 9. Click here to purchase tickets.

Four shows scheduled for the Summit City Comedy Club in Fort Wayne on Dec. 22-23 have already sold out.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to live out this life long dream! To tour the world, spreading laughter, with some of my best friends, is something I never thought would be possible. I’m so grateful to get this opportunity, and it’s even more fulfilling knowing that it’s all because of the incredible people who enjoy my comedy,” said Rife.

“I’ve been working so hard towards this for 12 years and now I’ve surrounded myself with a team who works just as hard and share the same passion! I still can’t believe it.”

Rife self-produced his first comedy special, entitled 'Only Fans', in 2021. In April, the comedian released his second stand-up special 'Matthew Steven Rife,' a dedication to his grandfather Steven who passed away.

Rife, an Ohio native, made his way to the stage when he was 15 years old. He then moved to Los Angeles two years later to begin a career in Hollywood.

He's known by many for his TikTok account which shows his stand-up comedy routines. His videos have gained more than 13 million followers and two billion views across the globe.

Rife also made a television debut on MTV's "Wild 'N Out" as the youngest cast member in the history for four seasons. He was also in shows like "TRL," "North of 10," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "Fresh Off The Boat."