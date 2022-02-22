x
Comedian John Mulaney to perform at White River State Park in August

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
John Mulaney arrives at night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

INDIANAPOLIS — Award-winning comedian John Mulaney is coming to Indianapolis this summer.

Mulaney will perform at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Sunday, Aug. 21, as part of the second leg of his "John Mulaney: From Scratch" tour. The event is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. ET at Ticketmaster.com.

Mulaney, 39, is best known for his work as a writer on "Saturday Night Live," as well as his standup specials. He won an Emmy award for "Kid Gorgeous," one of the specials.

