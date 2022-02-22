Comedian John Mulaney to perform at White River State Park in August

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — Award-winning comedian John Mulaney is coming to Indianapolis this summer.

Mulaney will perform at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Sunday, Aug. 21, as part of the second leg of his "John Mulaney: From Scratch" tour. The event is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. ET at Ticketmaster.com.