Comedian Jerry Seinfeld to perform at IU in October

INDIANAPOLIS — Popular stand-up comedian and actor Jerry Seinfeld will perform in Bloomington this fall.

The performance on the Indiana University Auditorium stage will kick off homecoming weekend on Friday, Oct. 20. The show is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25. Tickets will be available at IUauditorium.com and start at $55.