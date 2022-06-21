Comedian Iliza Shlesinger bringing stand-up tour to Indianapolis

Shlesinger will perform at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre on Thursday, July 14. The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets can be purchased online.

INDIANAPOLIS — Iliza Shlesinger, the original "Elder Millennial" and award-winning comedian, will be slinging jokes in Indianapolis next month.

Shlesinger is currently on her "Back in Action" stand-up tour. The tour is fittingly named, as she just gave birth to her daughter Sierra. She'll hit more than two dozen cities, including Indianapolis, before wrapping up her tour on Nov. 12.

Shlesinger will perform at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre on Thursday, July 14. The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets can be purchased online.

The comic has five stand-up specials on Netflix, including the 2018 hit, "Elder Millennial," and 2019's "Unveiled." She's scheduled to film her sixth special this summer.