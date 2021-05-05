Colts running back makes personalized videos for fans on 'Cameo'

The website, Cameo, is full of celebrities, actors, musicians, and athletes and you can pay them for a personalized video.

INDIANAPOLIS — A site called Cameo is seeing a rise in popularity.

Here in Indianapolis, Colts running back Jonathon Taylor gets a lot of requests.

"A lot of my requests are birthday requests," Taylor said. "It's a lot of birthday requests and former Wisconsin Badgers as well. Maybe they're graduating and they want to give someone a congratulations."

Taylor says he also sees a lot of requests for fantasy drafts.

"People would tell me to basically read their pick in the fantasy draft, which is me," Taylor said. "So, I would be reading their fantasy draft as if they're picking me up, like, 'So in the first round of the Arnold fantasy draft the Blazers s select me, Jonathon Taylor'. So that's probably the weirdest that I've gotten is selecting myself in a fantasy draft."

Taylor says, it's cool to connect with fans in a more personal way.

"It's definitely a great way to connect," Taylor said.

JT says he sets his price based on where the Colts are at in their season.