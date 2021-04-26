COIN to perform in Indianapolis in December

INDIANAPOLIS — Alt-pop trio COIN, famous for their song "Talk Too Much," which has more than 155 million streams on Spotify, is coming to Indianapolis in December.
The group, formed in Nashville by students at Belmont University in 2012, first rose in popularity in 2015 when they released their full-length debut COIN.
Fast forward to last week when COIN released their newest single "How it Feels." The single is part of their mood-based project Rainbow Mixtape, a four-track project that debuted on Spotify's Top 10 U.S. Album Debut's chart in its first weekend.
Rainbow Mixtape is the latest from the group since their album Dreamland released in early 2020. Dreamland has surpassed 100 million streams to date.
Now, the band has announced its "Rainbow Dreamland Tour," which will feature Rainbow MixTape and their previously acclaimed album Dreamland.
The band will be taking their show to more than 30 cities across North America, including Indianapolis.
COIN will be at Deluxe at Old National Centre on Dec. 6, 2021. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 30 at 9 a.m.
Here's a complete list of COIN's tour dates:
- Oct 26—Birmingham, AL—Iron City Music Hall
- Oct 27—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium
- Oct 29—Chicago, IL—House of Blues
- Oct 30—St. Louis, MO—Del Mar
- Nov 2—Minneapolis, MN—Varsity Theater
- Nov 3—Kansas City, MO—The Truman
- Nov 5—Denver, CO—The Summit
- Nov 6—Salt Lake City, UT—The Complex
- Nov 8—Portland, OR—Revolution Hall
- Nov 9—Vancouver, BC—Rio Theatre
- Nov 11—Seattle, WA—Showbox Sodo
- Nov 13—Los Angeles, CA—The Wiltern
- Nov 15—San Diego, CA—Observatory North Park
- Nov 17—Phoenix, AZ—The Van Buren
- Nov 19—Dallas, TX—South Side Ballroom
- Nov 20—Austin, TX—Emo’s
- Nov 21—Houston, TX—House of Blues
- Nov 29—Orlando, FL—House of Blues
- Nov 30—Tampa, FL—The Ritz Ybor
- Dec 2—Charlotte, NC—Fillmore
- Dec 3—Atlanta, GA—Tabernacle
- Dec 4—Louisville, KY—Mercury Ballroom
- Dec 6—Indianapolis, IN—Deluxe
- Dec 8—Cleveland, OH—House of Blues
- Dec 10—Columbus, OH—Express Live
- Dec 11—Detroit, MI—St. Andrew’s Hall
- Dec 12—Pittsburgh, PA—Roxian Theatre
- Dec 14—Boston, MA—House of Blues
- Dec 15—Philadelphia, PA—TLA
- Dec 17—Asbury Park, NJ—Stone Pony
- Dec 18—New York, NY—Webster Hall
- Dec 19—Baltimore, MD—Baltimore Sound Stage