COIN to perform in Indianapolis in December

The alt-pop trio is kicking off its "Rainbow Dreamland Tour" in October and will be performing at Deluxe at Old National Centre in December.

INDIANAPOLIS — Alt-pop trio COIN, famous for their song "Talk Too Much," which has more than 155 million streams on Spotify, is coming to Indianapolis in December.

The group, formed in Nashville by students at Belmont University in 2012, first rose in popularity in 2015 when they released their full-length debut COIN.

Fast forward to last week when COIN released their newest single "How it Feels." The single is part of their mood-based project Rainbow Mixtape, a four-track project that debuted on Spotify's Top 10 U.S. Album Debut's chart in its first weekend.

Rainbow Mixtape is the latest from the group since their album Dreamland released in early 2020. Dreamland has surpassed 100 million streams to date.

Now, the band has announced its "Rainbow Dreamland Tour," which will feature Rainbow MixTape and their previously acclaimed album Dreamland.

Pre-sale and VIP tickets for our North American tour go on sale tomorrow at 12PM EST. If you sign up for our newsletter, you’ll receive a code for early access. All other tickets will be available on Friday, 9AM local. pic.twitter.com/Z18IMMmODA — COIN (@COIN) April 26, 2021

The band will be taking their show to more than 30 cities across North America, including Indianapolis.

COIN will be at Deluxe at Old National Centre on Dec. 6, 2021. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 30 at 9 a.m.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @COIN is coming to @OldNatlCentre on December 6! Tickets on sale Friday at 9AM https://t.co/l95RamQmo5 pic.twitter.com/25sUJgnuxP — Old National Centre (@OldNatlCentre) April 26, 2021

