'CoComelon Party Time' coming to Circle Centre Mall

INDIANAPOLIS — "CoComelon Party Time" is coming to downtown Indianapolis for a three-week run.

Starting Saturday, Oct. 14 and through Sunday, Nov. 5 at Circle Centre Mall, guests can step inside the world of "CoComelon" as they join JJ, YoYo, TomTom, Nina, and Cody to explore their way through a variety of interactive party experiences.

Tickets are now on sale and start at $30. Children under 1 year old are free.

Children will get to play party games including a ring toss, pin the tail on Cody’s Dino, and Bear Bean Bag Toss while singing and dancing to their favorite "CoComelon" tunes on the light-up dance floor.

Guests will also get to take a pretend ride in a hot air balloon, where they explore the larger-than-life rainbow play zone, and even climb through the clouds.

There will be a party-themed snack bag provided for every child, a coloring/activity center and make-your-own party hat station, as well as a story time and sing-along.

Best of all, every party guest will have the opportunity to take photos with their favorite "CoComelon" friends.

