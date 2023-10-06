'CoComelon Party Time' coming to Circle Centre Mall

INDIANAPOLIS — "CoComelon Party Time" is coming to downtown Indianapolis for a three-week run.
Starting Saturday, Oct. 14 and through Sunday, Nov. 5 at Circle Centre Mall, guests can step inside the world of "CoComelon" as they join JJ, YoYo, TomTom, Nina, and Cody to explore their way through a variety of interactive party experiences.
Tickets are now on sale and start at $30. Children under 1 year old are free.
Children will get to play party games including a ring toss, pin the tail on Cody’s Dino, and Bear Bean Bag Toss while singing and dancing to their favorite "CoComelon" tunes on the light-up dance floor.
Guests will also get to take a pretend ride in a hot air balloon, where they explore the larger-than-life rainbow play zone, and even climb through the clouds.
There will be a party-themed snack bag provided for every child, a coloring/activity center and make-your-own party hat station, as well as a story time and sing-along.
Best of all, every party guest will have the opportunity to take photos with their favorite "CoComelon" friends.
Circle Centre Mall is located at 49 W. Maryland St., and the activities will take place on first level, next to CoHatch and PF Chang’s Restaurant.