Clay Walker to perform in Indiana in October

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Country artist Clay Walker is coming to Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 9, to perform at Brown County Music Center in Nashville, Indiana.

Tickets for Clay Walker's concert go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased on Brown County Music Center's website and on Ticketmaster's website.

Concert attendees can expect to hear some of the recording artist, songwriter and entertainer's 31 charted singles and dozens of his number 1 hits included in his four platinum albums. Walker is also known for songs like "Live Until I Die," "Dreaming With My Eyes Open," "This Woman And This Man," and "I Can't Sleep."

