Cinemark giving away 1,000 private watch parties for special Halloween viewing

The watch parties offer a private auditorium for up to 20 guests to watch a film of their choice.

INDIANAPOLIS — Cinemark theatre is celebrating October by giving away 1,000 private watch parties.

The watch parties offer a private auditorium for up to 20 guests to watch a film of their choice. Standard watch-party pricing starts at $99 with no minimum concession purchase.

However, Cinemark is giving away some watch parties free of charge.

The Private Watch Party giveaway starts Friday, Oct. 9 at 10:31 a.m.(CT) online or through the Cinemark app. Moviegoers can go online once the giveaway starts and select any "Private Watch Party" showtime for Oct. 31 only. The first 1,000 people to check out will get the watch party for free.

“In this ever-changing environment, Cinemark is happy to offer an alternative way to celebrate Halloween by bringing back some of the best movies for family fun or fright and giving away 1,000 Private Watch Parties," Wanda Gierhart-Fearing, Cinemark CMO said.

For the occasion, Cinemark is bringing back all-time favorite Halloween movies that will provide everything from ghostly giggles to hair-raising horror, including "Beetlejuice," "Hocus Pocus," "Coco," "Nightmare Before Christmas," "Halloween" (2018), "A Nightmare on Elm Street" (1984), "The Addams Family" (2019) and "The Exorcist: The Version You’ve Never Seen Before" (2000). Families are encouraged to come dressed for the celebration in their Halloween costumes.