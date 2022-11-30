NBC to light Rockefeller Christmas tree on Wednesday

"Christmas in Rockefeller Center" airs Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW YORK — The annual "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" tree lighting special airs Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

"TODAY" anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Mario Lopez will host the annual live telecast from Manhattan.

The broadcast will showcase the lighting of the iconic tree in Rockefeller Plaza and feature festive performances from Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Jimmie Allen, Andrea Bocelli, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Brett Eldredge, Mickey Guyton, Alicia Keys, the Muppets of "Sesame Street," Dan + Shay, The Shindellas, and Louis York.

The 90th annual holiday event at Rockefeller Center will lead up to the lighting of the 82-foot-tall, 50-foot-wide Norway spruce from Queensbury, New York. The tree has been dressed up with over 50,000 multicolored LED lights and topped with its traditional Swarovski star.

This year's ceremony will also stream on Peacock for the second time.

In 2021, the Rockefeller Christmas tree was a 79-foot-tall, 46-foot-wide Norway spruce from Elkton, Maryland.

In 2020, the Center's tree received worldwide attention after a worker setting up the tree discovered a northern saw-whet owl inside. The owl, dubbed Rockefeller, made the 170-mile journey from upstate New York to the Big Apple in the tree.

Rockefeller tree owl of 2020 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

The bird was taken to the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in the Hudson Valley, where she dined on mice before returning to the wild. The center said the northern saw-whet owl is one of the smallest in the northeast.