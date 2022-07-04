Chris Tomlin, UNITED to perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in November

Tickets for the Nov. 18 show go on sale Thursday, Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — Contemporary Christian music singer Chris Tomlin and worship band UNITED will perform in Indianapolis this fall.

The "Tomlin UNITED Tour" will be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, Nov. 18. The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. ET.

"Something powerful happens when we come together, all the streams of the church, to worship in Unity and One voice… it's more than a concert, it's an opportunity for us to join in the eternal praise," Tomlin said in a news release.

Tomlin has had 15 songs reach No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Christian charts, including "How Great Is Our God," "Our God" and "Who You Are to Me" (featuring Lady A). Tomlin won a Grammy in 2012 for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album, along with eight other nominations.

Tomlin will release his 12th studio album, titled "Always," on Sept. 9.

UNITED, formerly known as Hillsong United, has had two songs reach No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Christian charts: "Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)" and "Touch the Sky."

The worship band released their latest album, "Are We There Yet?" on April 29, 2022.