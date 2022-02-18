Chris Stapleton performing in Noblesville this summer

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. ET.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Award-winning singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton is bringing his "All-American Road Show" tour to Noblesville this summer.

The five-time Grammy Award-winning musician will perform at Ruoff Music Center on Friday, July 22. The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. ET. Stapleton's fan club and Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. ET through Thursday, Feb. 24 at 10 p.m. ET.

Stapleton is nominated for three awards at the 64th Grammy Awards: Best Country Album ("Starting Over"), Best Country Song ("Old") and Best Country Solo Performance ("You Should Probably Leave").

The 14-time Country Music Award winner has co-written six No. 1 country songs and has had three songs reach No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard country charts: "Broken Halos," "Starting Over" and "You Should Probably Leave."