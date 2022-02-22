Chris Rock bringing comedy show to Indianapolis in June

Tickets for the June 14 show go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — Chris Rock is launching a 38-date nationwide tour for the first time in over five years with a stop planned in Indianapolis.

The Grammy and Emmy Award-winning comedian, actor, director, writer and producer will perform his "Ego Death World Tour" at the Murat Theatre at the Old National Centre on Tuesday, June 14. The show is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. ET.

Rock has won four Emmys, three Grammys and is a New York Times best-selling author. He has released five comedy albums, six standup specials and starred in dozens of films and TV shows, including "Saturday Night Live," "The Chris Rock Show," "Down to Earth" and "Head of State."