ChipInForStJude by helping 'Fixer Upper' star Chip Gaines get a haircut

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As part of an effort to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, you can help decide how much hair Fixer Upper star Chip Gaines should cut off his head.

Gaines issued a challenge on Instagram saying for every fundraising milestone met through Friday, August 27, more inches of hair will be trimmed, or even shaved, off.

Gaines has been growing his hair our during the pandemic, and instead of cutting it off over time, he decided to wait until it was a certain length before chopping it off for charity.

Gaines is preparing for his big haircut with 16-year-old St. Jude patient Bailey, who has been at the hospital for bone cancer treatment.