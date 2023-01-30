Cheap Trick coming to Brown County Music Center in April

Tickets for the April 18 show go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. ET.

Example video title will go here for this video

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Rock band Cheap Trick is coming to Nashville, Indiana, this spring.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted band will perform at the Brown County Music Center on Tuesday, April 18. The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. ET, and can be purchased on Brown County Music Center's website and Ticketmaster. Fans can also buy tickets at the box office, which is open Wednesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.)

Cheap Trick — currently comprised of Robin Zander (vocals, rhythm guitar), Rick Nielsen (lead guitar), Tom Petersson (bass guitar) and Daxx Nielsen (drums) — released its self-titled debut album in 1977.