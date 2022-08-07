Actor who plays young Elvis Presley tours Graceland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A miniature Elvis made his way to Graceland Friday.
Chaydon Jay, who played young Elvis in the movie, got a chance to tour Graceland.
The 16-year-old actor is from Gold Coast, Australia, and began his career two years ago.
Believe it or not, portraying a young Elvis Presley is his first major role — and only role.
"Being here right now and experiencing this and going through having a real connection to everything important to Elvis ... has been so electrical and so amazing," Jay said. "It's fun."
Jay isn't only featured in a few scenes or has just a few lines. The actor is featured in some of the most impactful scenes in the movie.
You can catch 'Elvis' right now on all platforms.