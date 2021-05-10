Netflix establishes $5.4M Chadwick Boseman scholarship at Howard University

The Chadwick A. Boseman Memorial Scholarship will provide incoming students in the College of Fine Arts with a four-year scholarship to cover full tuition costs.

WASHINGTON — Howard University and Netflix just announced a $5.4 million endowed scholarship to honor actor, writer, producer and Howard alumnus Chadwick Boseman.

The Chadwick A. Boseman Memorial Scholarship will provide incoming students in the College of Fine Arts, recently named for Boseman, with a four-year scholarship to cover the full cost of tuition at Howard, the university said.

“This scholarship embodies Chadwick’s love for Howard, his passion for storytelling, and his willingness to support future generations of Howard students. I am thankful for the continuous support and partnership of Chadwick’s wife, Mrs. Simone Ledward-Boseman, and to Netflix for this important gift,” Howard University President Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick said in a release.

The scholarship was established with the support of Boseman's wife, with Netflix as the inaugural donor.

The first four scholarships will be awarded to one recipient in each class beginning in fall 2021, and will continue to be distributed to an incoming freshman every year.

The University said the scholarship will focus on students who exemplify exceptional skills in the arts, reminiscent of Boseman, and who demonstrate financial need.

“Many exemplary artists are not afforded the opportunity to pursue higher learning. We hope to support as many students as possible by removing the financial barrier to education. This endowment represents Chad’s devotion to the craft, his compassion for others and his desire to support future storytellers,” said Ledward-Boseman. “My deepest thanks to Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber and our family at Netflix for their generous investment into the education of all present and future Boseman Scholars, and to President Wayne Frederick, Dean Phylicia Rashad and Mr. David Bennett for their partnership and continued commitment to Chad’s legacy at Howard. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude and amazed at the love and dedication shown by so many continuing to honor my husband’s work. I know he’d be proud.”

Recipients of the scholarship will exemplify Boseman's values including a drive for excellence, leadership, respect, empathy and passion, the University said.