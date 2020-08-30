Chadwick Boseman may have hinted at cancer diagnosis in 2017 interview

Some fans think the "Black Panther" star alluded to his cancer diagnosis in a 2017 interview with the Huffington Post.

INDIANAPOLIS — The world continues to mourn the loss of actor and real life superhero Chadwick Boseman just two days after it was announced that he died at the age of 43 from colon cancer.

Boseman never publicly shared his colon cancer diagnosis, so fans were especially shocked and heartbroken from his passing. Now, though, some are saying that they believe he alluded to his condition a few years ago, according to Today.

A 2017 interview by HuffPost reporter Matt Jacobs resurfaced over the weekend after Jacobs shared part of it on Twitter.

“I interviewed Chadwick Boseman in 2017, and to think he was going through cancer while satisfying the physical demands of a Marvel movie…” Jacobs tweeted.

I interviewed Chadwick Boseman in 2017, and to think he was going through cancer while satisfying the physical demands of a Marvel movie...https://t.co/MAB1ZYdcGS pic.twitter.com/eLdear66IU — Matt Jacobs (@tarantallegra) August 29, 2020

In the interview, Jacobs asked Boseman about his appearance and having to change his physique to fit a variety of different roles.

"You've been through the wringer," Jacobs said.

"Oh, you don't even know [laughs]. You have no idea," Boseman said. "One day I'll live to tell the story."

Thousands of fans have commented on Jacobs' tweet expressing heartache and respect for the actor.

‘One day I’ll live to tell the story’ My heart just shattered, so devastated by his loss — Neelam! (@NeelamCena) August 29, 2020

Truly amazing. No idea he was battling cancer. Still did what he loved and never seemed to waiver. I would curl up in a corner and feel sorry for myself. RESPECT — STORM (@landrunner2020) August 29, 2020

Boseman's publicist made the announcement of his death on Friday, Aug. 28 via Boseman's social media.

“... A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. “⁣⁣It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.”

Tributes poured in for the beloved actor and friend. And within less than 24 hours the tweet of his death became the most "liked" tweet ever.