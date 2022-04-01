How you can celebrate Elvis’ birthday

Saturday would have been Elvis' 87th birthday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday, January 8, 2022, marks what would have been Elvis Presley’s 87th birthday.

It’s been 45 years since the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll passed away and Elvis Presley’s Graceland plans to commemorate the rock star all year long. The weekend’s birthday celebration will kick off the year-long Elvis 45 event on the grounds.

Presley still has a large draw all over the world. Angie Marchese, Vice President of Archives and Exhibits for Graceland, said Presley’s down-to-earth nature, along with his music, made him a relatable superstar.

“I think his sincerity and his authenticity is what rings through and what people were attracted to back in the 50s,” Marchese said. “He still has that ‘it’ factor that draws people in, and even though people are discovering Elvis in new ways, and new fashions today than they did back in the 50s, he's still creating new fans around the world.”

Fans of Presley will have their pick this year of ways to celebrate him.

On Thursday, January 6, 2022, Graceland will host the Elvis Birthday Bash. At Elvis Presley’s Memphis, Sirius XM’s Elvis Radio DJ Argo will host a dance party filled with photo ops, trivia and scavenger hunts. Attendees can also give themselves a self-guided tour of exhibits. The grounds are also open for evening guided tours.

Elvis' Birthday Celebration starts this Thursday! Get tickets and check out the full schedule of events at https://t.co/jN4PBvwot2 https://t.co/clQkbRMrSg — Graceland (@VisitGraceland) January 4, 2022

On January 7th, the grounds will host an afternoon screening of Presley’s film Viva Las Vegas followed by a Gospel Dinner highlighted by Elvis Gospel music. Terry Blackwood and The Imperials will be on hand.

January 8th marks Elvis’ birthday. There’ll be a birthday proclamation on Graceland’s north lawn. The grounds will cut a cake and Memphis and Shelby County officials will proclaim it Elvis Presley Day. Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla Presley will be on hand. Marchese said the city of Memphis meant so much to the king.

“He was really an intricate part of the city and the city was an intricate part of him and helped make him who he was. And he loved this city just like we all love this city,” Marchese said.

The afternoon of January 8th, there will be a panel on in Graceland’s Guest House Theater for Conversations on Elvis featuring Priscilla Presley, Blackwood and others. The evening will feature the Memphis Symphony Orchestra presenting their annual Elvis Pops Concert on the Graceland Soundstage.

The weekend marks the beginning of a year of celebration at Graceland. The museum will open four new exhibits featuring various aspects of Presley’s life. Annual events including the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Weekend in March, the Performing Arts Camp in June and Elvis Week in August are all scheduled.