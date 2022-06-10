'Catherine Called Birdy' stars discuss medieval comedy from Lena Dunham

WTHR entertainment journalist Trevor Cox spoke with Bella Ramsey and Andrew Scott about the medieval comedy, which streams on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, Oct. 7.

INDIANAPOLIS — Lena Dunham rose to fame in 2012 when her critically-acclaimed TV series, "Girls," debuted on HBO.

Ten years later, Dunham has written and directed "Catherine Called Birdy," based on the 1994 novel of the same name by Karen Cushman.

Bella Ramsey ("Game of Thrones," "Hilda") and Andrew Scott ("Fleabag," "Sherlock") star in the medieval comedy about a young heroine (Ramsey) whose father (Scott) tries to arrange her marriage to settle his debts.

Ramsey compared the roles of Birdy to her acting debut as Lyanna Mormont in the Emmy-winning "Game of Thrones."

"Lyanna was fierce in the way that Birdy is fierce, and they expressed it very differently," Ramsey said. "Lyanna was more stone-faced, take-no-nonsense sort of fierce. Birdy is more chaotic. I don't think she particularly knows what she wants — she knows that she does not want to marry anybody particularly."

And those who watched the second season of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's "Fleabag" will instantly recognize Scott as the nameless priest — whom the internet and fans have dubbed the "hot priest."

"It's really nice, particularly, we're in New York at the moment and it's really nice that shows like that hit the way they do and affect people the way that they do," Scott said. "There are certainly worse things to be called."

"Catherine Called Birdy" streams on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, Oct. 7.