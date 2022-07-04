Carrie Underwood to perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in October

Tickets for the Oct. 17 show go on sale to the general public Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. ET.

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood is hitting the road for "The Denim & Rhinestones Tour," with a stop planned in Indianapolis this fall.

Underwood will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday, Oct. 17. The concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Jimmie Allen ("Freedom Was a Highway," "Best Shot," "Make Me Want To") will open all 43 shows on the arena tour.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. ET. A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will be available on Underwood's website, which includes ticket selections, meet and greets, custom merchandise and more.

Underwood, who won the fourth season of "American Idol" in 2005, has won eight Grammy Awards and 16 Academy of Country Music Awards, including being the first woman to win Entertainer of the Year three times.

Underwood has had 23 songs reach No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard country charts, including "Before He Cheats," "Something in the Water," "Jesus, Take the Wheel" and "If I Didn't Love You" (with Jason Aldean).

Her ninth album, titled "Denim & Rhinestones," will be released June 10. The album's lead single, "Ghost Story," has already reached the top 20 of the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs.

$1 from every ticket sold for the tour will be donated to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which helps provide mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children.