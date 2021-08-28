Report: Carole Baskin sells Joe Exotic's zoo, bans property from being a zoo for at least 100 years

The Big Cat Rescue owner gained control of Joe Exotic's zoo back in 2020.

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. — Joe Exotic's famed nemesis, Carole Baskin, has sold the Oklahoma property formerly known as the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park owned by Exotic, according to a new report.

Baskin sold the property under the condition that it can't be a zoo again for 100 years. In addition, the property can have nothing to do with "Tiger King," TMZ reports.

The Big Cat Rescue owner gained control of the Oklahoma zoo in 2020 by a judge as part of a settlement in a persistent trademark lawsuit against Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, Fox News said.

The lawsuit filed in 2011 was over Baskin's registered trademark, Big Cat Rescue. Exotic used a similar name, Big Cat Rescue Entertainment, and allegedly boasted on social media that he purposely used the name to "ruin" Baskin and her non-profit company, Fox News said.