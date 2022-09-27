Carmel native gets 4-chair turn on 'The Voice'

Morgan Taylor performed "Cuz I Love You" by Lizzo during her blind audition.

INDIANAPOLIS — In an effort to entice viewers, "The Voice" typically starts and ends each episode of the blind auditions with arguably the best performances.

Carmel native Morgan Taylor, 20, concluded the third episode of the blind auditions on Monday, Sept. 26 in the 22nd season of the singing competition show.

Taylor performed "Cuz I Love You" by Lizzo — and eight-time winning coach Blake Shelton turned his chair after just seven seconds. Coaches Gwen Stefani and John Legend quickly followed before Taylor started the first verse of the song, with rookie coach Camila Cabello turning her chair during the first chorus.

After the performance, Taylor told the judges she's originally from Carmel, Indiana, but currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee, where Taylor said she is studying commercial music voice, with an emphasis in songwriting, at Belmont University.

"I see somebody that was born to do what you're doing," Stefani told Taylor. "America got to see you belt out the gift that God gave you."

"You have such a really powerful soprano voice," Legend told Taylor. "The higher part was so compelling. It sounded like it should be on the radio."

After all four coaches pleaded their case, Taylor chose to be on Team Legend.

"The Voice" airs on WTHR Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m.

Taylor will hope to make it two in a row for Hoosier natives in winning "The Voice," after Girl Named Tom, three siblings from South Bend, won in December 2021.