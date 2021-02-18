x
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' ending with upcoming 8th season

The eighth and final season will debut in the 2021-2022 television season.
Credit: John P. Fleenor/NBC
BROOKLYN NINE-NINE -- "The Jimmy Jab Games II" Episode 704 -- Pictured: (l-r) Andre Braugher as Ray Holt, Joel McKinnon Miller as Scully, Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz, Dirk Blocker as Hitchcock, Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta, Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago, Vanessa Bayer as Debbie Fogel -- (Photo by: John P. Fleenor/NBC)

LOS ANGELES — The precinct is shutting its doors to TV audiences — again.

NBC announced "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" will end with its upcoming eighth season, set to debut in the 2021-2022 television season.

The comedy series debuted on Fox in 2013 and ran for five seasons. Fox canceled the series in 2018, but NBC picked up the show one day later after fans launched a social media push for its renewal, according to USA TODAY.

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" stars Andy Samberg as an immature, yet talented, detective at the fictional 99th Precinct of the New York City Police Department in Brooklyn. The show also stars Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller.

The show's first season won the Golden Globes for Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy and Best Actor — Television Series Musical or Comedy (Samberg). Braugher has also been nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards for his role as Captain Raymond Holt.

In its seventh and most recent season, NBC reports “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” reached 24 million viewers and averaged a 5.1 in 18-49 and 9.5 million viewers in total audience measurement.

