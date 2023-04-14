Here's how you can see 'Hamilton' in Indianapolis for $10

A lottery opens Friday for the chance to buy deeply discounted tickets to each of the performances of the Tony-winning musical at Old National Centre.

INDIANAPOLIS — Don't throw away your shot to see Hamilton in Indianapolis this spring!

When the Tony-winning musical comes to town again on April 25, theater-goers can be in the room where it happens for a fraction of the typical ticket cost: $10.

That's because 40 tickets will be available for each performance at the Old National Centre through a digital lottery, which opens on Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m.

The first round of the lottery will be open until noon on Thursday, April 20 for tickets to shows on April 25-30.

After that, lotteries will start each Friday and close the following Thursday for performances in the upcoming week.

Performances are scheduled through May 7 in Indianapolis.

Here's how you can enter:

First, download the official Hamilton app.

Enter the lottery between 10 a.m. Fridays and noon Thursdays.

Whether you win the lottery or not, you'll be notified between 1 and 4 p.m. on Thursday via email and mobile push notification.

If you win, you have two hours to claim and pay for your tickets.

Each winner can purchase up to two tickets.