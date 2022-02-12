Brett Eldredge to perform holiday hits at Murat Theatre in December

Tickets for the Dec. 2 show go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 14.

INDIANAPOLIS — (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.)

Country singer-songwriter Brett Eldredge is bringing the Christmas cheer to Indianapolis.

Eldredge's "Glow LIVE" holiday tour will make a stop at the Murat Theatre at the Old National Centre on Friday, Dec. 2. The concert is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 14. "The Locals" fan club members and Citi cardmembers have access to presale tickets.

Eldredge, who won New Artist of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards in 2014, has released seven studio albums and has had five songs reach No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard country charts, including "Don't Ya," "Beat of the Music" and "Wanna Be That Song."

Eldredge will perform songs from his two Christmas albums, "Glow" and "Mr. Christmas."