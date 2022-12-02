Bret Michaels to appear at Ruoff Music Center in July

Special guests include Night Ranger and Jefferson Starship with appearances from Steve Augeri and Mark McGrath.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — For the first time ever, Bret Michaels is hitting the road for a limited run of live dates for his 2023 Parti Gras Tour, including Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

Michaels will bring a few of his rocker friends along for a mashup of hits featuring special guests Night Ranger and Jefferson Starship. Special appearances from Steve Augeri, formerly of Journey, and Mark McGrath from Sugar Ray plus a nightly surprise guest are promised.

The 12-city limited tour kicks off on Thursday, July 13 in Clarkston, Michigan.

In announcing the tour, Michaels said, “I created Parti-Gras as a sincere and grateful thank you to the fans, friends, and family who have rocked with me over the years. I promise to deliver positive energy, live, raw, real music, and all the bands will deliver sing-a-long hit after hit songs. Your voice will be hoarse after an epic, big, fun stage show.“

