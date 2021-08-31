'We are absolutely heartbroken': Bonnaroo cancels 2021 festival due to flooding

Bonnaroo said it will refund tickets in as little as 30 days to the original payment method.

MANCHESTER, Tenn. — UPDATE (8/31/21): Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival announced it is canceling its 2021 festival due to flooding from the remnants of Ida.

The festival announced on social media that the Centreroo area was waterlogged in many areas and that the campgrounds were flooded to the point vehicles were unable to drive or park safely.

"We have done everything in our power to try to keep the show moving forward, but Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours, and we have run out of options to try to make the event happen safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo experience," Bonnaroo said.

Tickets purchased through Front Gate Tickets will be refunded in as little as 30 days through the original method of payment, the festival said.

"Please find ways to safely gather with your Bonnaroo community and continue to radiate positivity during this disappointing time. WE WILL SEE YOU ON THE FARM IN JUNE 2022! " the festival said.

Prior to canceling, Bonnaroo attempted to prevent water from pooling within the festival grounds and campgrounds by digging trenches.

they seem to be trying to make some trenches to get the water moving away @Bonnaroo pic.twitter.com/xJ2ot0zwRR — nah (@jennaagallegos) August 31, 2021

Several inches of rain from the front end of Ida's remnants rendered many campground areas unusable as of Monday afternoon, which initially forced festival organizers to reduce camping capacity.

Due to the expectation of significant rain on The Farm from Hurricane Ida, and the knowledge that areas of our... Posted by Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Monday, August 30, 2021