Bon Jovi drive-in concert kicks off 2021 series

The May 22 concert can be seen at drive-in theaters in and around Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi will kick off the Encore Drive-In Nights 2021 concert series on May 22 at venues around the world, including Indianapolis.

Among the approximately 300 drive-in and outdoor theaters across the United States, Canada and Ireland, is the Tibbs Drive-in on the west side of Indianapolis, along with six others in Indiana.

Bon Jovi’s show follows Encore Drive-In Nights' successful 2020 series, which brought Metallica, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Kane Brown to nearly a million fans across North America.

Encore adjusted to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions by staging superstar acts for one-night-only shows broadcast for fans at outdoor venues across the country.

Millions of fans who don’t usually attend live shows because they live far away from traditional arenas or because of the cost can connect with artists at the drive-in.

Bon Jovi is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Tickets for the Bon Jovi show go on sale April 29 at noon ET at bonjoviconcert.com.

Indiana Drive-Ins for Bon Jovi