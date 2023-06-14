Boise man breaks Guinness World Record on 'America's Got Talent' with Howie Mandel

They broke the record for most fist bumps in 30 seconds.

BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday night, the world watched Boise native, David Rush, on the ultimate stage in ‘America’s Got Talent.’

“My name is David ‘Record Breaker’ Rush. I have broken over 250 Guinness World Records titles,” Rush said on AGT. “Three years ago, I actually came on stage and broke a record for t-shirt ripping with Terry Crews.”

He went on to explain that the last time he was on the talent show, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell voted "yes" but Howie Mandel voted "no" following his performance. So, this time, Rush involved Mandel in the breaking of his Guinness World Record.

The record in question to break? Most fist bumps in 30 seconds!

It’s a record title that Rush actually already held - with 273 fist bumps.

“When I first met him in 2020, we met backstage, and I was so excited,” Rush told KTVB of Mandel.

“I tried to shake his hand and I know he doesn't shake hands, he only does fist bumps, but I was kind of star struck back then, so I got my first fist bump from back in 2020 and this time, it was about trying to break a Guinness World Record with him for fist bumps in an alternating fashion,” said Rush.

Mandel and Rush successfully set the new record for number of fist bumps in 30 seconds on AGT with 380 fist bumps. While they were excited, the rest of the judges were not impressed.

“They didn't include this, but I was like, they're either going to love it or they're going to hate it,” Rush said. “It was one in three in this case, one loved it and the other three hated it.”

So, what's next for the record breaker?

“I'm continuing to break world records and I just retired from tech in February… I'm spending now more time with the family, going on more vacations, picking up the kids from school, and I'm branching out into keynote speaking,” Rush said.

The one who voted in favor? Howie Mandel.

