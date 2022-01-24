'Black-ish' actor bringing comedy tour to Indianapolis in April

Deon Cole, who plays Charlie Telphy on both "black-ish" and "grown-ish," will perform at the Egyptian Room at the Old National Centre on Friday, April 15.

INDIANAPOLIS — Comedian, writer and actor Deon Cole is bringing his "Coleology Tour" tour to Indianapolis.

Cole, who plays Charlie Telphy on both "black-ish" and "grown-ish," will perform at the Egyptian Room at the Old National Centre on Friday, April 15. The show is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. ET.

Cole was also on the writing staff for "The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien" and "Conan." Other acting credits include "The Harder They Fall," "Angie Tribeca" and "Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts."

In 2017, Cole performed a half-hour comedy routine in the Netflix series, "The Standups." He released his own one-hour special on the streaming service in 2019, called "Deon Cole: Cole Hearted."