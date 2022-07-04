blackbear to perform at Old National Centre in September

Tickets for the Sept. 16 show go on sale to the general public Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hip-hop/rap singer-songwriter blackbear is coming to Indianapolis in the fall.

The "nothing matters tour" will make a stop at the Egyptian Room at the Old National Centre on Friday, Sept. 16. The concert starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Waterparks and Heart Attack Man will open the Indianapolis show.

NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on how to save on concert tickets.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets from Tuesday, July 12 at 10 a.m. ET through Thursday, July 14 at 10 p.m. ET.

Since releasing his first album in 2015, blackbear has had eight songs on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, including "Do Re Mi," "Hot Girl Bummer," "Memory" (with Kane Brown) and "My Ex's Best Friend" (with Machine Gun Kelly).