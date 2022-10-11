Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks to perform at Ohio Stadium in 2023

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will play at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 5, 2023.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two world renowned artists will be performing in Columbus next year.

The "We Didn't Start the Fire" and "Piano Man" singer has won several Grammys, including the Grammy Legend award, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999.

Nicks, who is considered one of the greatest songwriters of all time, has won eight Grammy Awards. She is also the first woman to be inducted twice into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: once as a member with Fleetwood Mac and then as a solo artist.

This is the first time the two have toured together.