Big Time Rush reunion tour coming to Indianapolis this summer

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 25 at 11 a.m. ET.
Credit: Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP
James Maslow, from left, Kendall Schmidt , Carlos Pena Jr., and Logan Henderson of Big Time Rush perform in concert during Q102's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Philadelphia.

INDIANAPOLIS — Big Time Rush is reuniting for a 41-show tour, which includes a stop in Indianapolis.

The band, consisting of original members Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, Logan Henderson and Carlos PenaVega, will perform at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Tuesday, July 26. The concert is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET. 

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 25 at 11 a.m. ET. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets starting Wednesday, Feb. 23 at noon ET until Thursday, Feb. 24 at 10 p.m. ET.

The band's latest single, "Not Giving You Up," will be released Friday, Feb. 25.

The group starred in a Nickelodeon TV series of the same name from 2009-2013. 

Big Time Rush has released three studio albums, with three songs charting on the Billboard Hot 100: "Boyfriend" (featuring Snoop Dogg), "Windows Down" and "Famous."

