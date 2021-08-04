Big & Rich to perform at Gov. Holcomb's 'Inaugural Celebration'

The show is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 19 at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park at 7 p.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — Country music duo Big & Rich is taking part in Gov. Eric Holcomb's "Inaugural Celebration" at White River State Park in downtown Indianapolis.

The concert, which also includes special guest Cowboy Troy, is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 19 at the TCU Amphitheater at 7 p.m. ET.

Tickets start at $25 in the lawn and are available to purchase now through Live Nation.

Big & Rich has had seven songs reach the Top 20 of the Billboard Country charts, including "Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)" (No. 11), "Lost in this Moment" (No. 1)" and "Run Away with You" (No. 7).

Gov. Holcomb's Inaugural Ball is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 21. Click here for sponsorship opportunities.