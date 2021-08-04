x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Big & Rich to perform at Gov. Holcomb's 'Inaugural Celebration'

The show is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 19 at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park at 7 p.m. ET.
Credit: AP/John Locher
Big Kenny, left, and John Rich of Big & Rich perform during a benefit concert honoring first responders and those affected by the recent Las Vegas mass shooting, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, in Las Vegas. Some survivors of the mass shooting said they were ready for closure, though they confessed feeling engulfed by anxiety and security fears while gathering in a large group for the first time since the attack.

INDIANAPOLIS — Country music duo Big & Rich is taking part in Gov. Eric Holcomb's "Inaugural Celebration" at White River State Park in downtown Indianapolis.

The concert, which also includes special guest Cowboy Troy, is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 19 at the TCU Amphitheater at 7 p.m. ET.

Tickets start at $25 in the lawn and are available to purchase now through Live Nation.

Big & Rich has had seven songs reach the Top 20 of the Billboard Country charts, including "Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)" (No. 11), "Lost in this Moment" (No. 1)" and "Run Away with You" (No. 7).

Gov. Holcomb's Inaugural Ball is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 21. Click here for sponsorship opportunities.

What other people are reading: 