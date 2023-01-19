Big & Rich performing in western Indiana to support troops

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 20. The first 1,000 military members who verify their service through the website will get free tickets to the event.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATTICA, Ind. — Country music duo Big & Rich is coming to western Indiana to support veterans and active-duty military members.

The duo, along with Cowboy Troy ("I Play Chicken with the Train"), will perform at Badlands Off Road Park's annual "Tribute to the Troops" in Attica on Saturday, July 29.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 20. The first 1,000 military members who verify their service through the website will get free tickets to the event.

(NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.)

Badlands Off Road Park is 1,400+ acres of sand dunes, wooded trails, gravel, mud and rocks that welcomes ATVs, dirt bikes, jeeps, trucks, 4-by-4s, UTVs and side-by-sides.

In 2021, Badlands and other sponsors gave a customer 2021 Polaris Off-Road Ranger to a military member. This year's giveaway, as well as information on how to win, will be announced at a later date.

Big & Rich, comprised of Big Kenny and John Rich, has released six albums and has had four songs reach the top 15 of the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs: "Lost in the Moment" (No. 1), "Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)" (No. 11), "Look at You" (No. 13) and "Holy Water" (No. 15).

The duo was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2005 for Best Country Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group, along with more than a dozen nominations for Vocal Duo of the Year between the Academy of Country Music Awards and Country Music Association Awards.