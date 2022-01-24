x
Betty White's team shares final video of the star thanking fans for a lifetime of support

Betty White passed away on Dec. 31, 2021 at the age of 99.

Betty White will live in our hearts forever and her team wanted to be sure that everyone knew how important her fans were to her. 

'The Golden Girls' star's final video was recently shared to her official Facebook page, which was recorded just days before her death.

"I just want to thank you all for your love and support over the years, thank you so much," Betty says in the short video. 

Good morning! As we continue to see number coming in from all over the world — it’s just absolutely amazing how much money all of you raised for the animals through #thebettywhitechallenge﻿. She could never have imagined such an outpouring of love and would have be so grateful to everyone. When we recorded her special message to fans who attended the movie, we also recorded one that we had planned to put on social media on her birthday. She was using the occasion of her 100th birthday to celebrate YOU - her fans. She knew how lucky she was; she felt the love, and she never took it for granted. I think it’s appropriate to post today as a thank from Betty and the animals ❤️

The Facebook post explains that the video was recorded to post on social media after her 100th birthday, which would've been Jan. 17. 

"She knew how lucky she was; she felt the love, and she never took it for granted," the post said. 

After her death, the #BettyWhiteChallenge was born. The challenge encouraged everyone to donate $5 to an animal welfare organization of their choice in honor of Betty's love for animals. 

"As we continue to see numbers coming in from all over the world — it’s just absolutely amazing how much money all of you raised for the animals through #thebettywhitechallenge﻿," the Facebook post said. "She could never have imagined such an outpouring of love and would have be so grateful to everyone."

